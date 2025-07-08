Woman Arrested At MaraLago After Claims She Had 'Urgent Message' For Trump

An arrest at Mar-a-Lago.

Palm Beach Police say a woman showed up, claiming to have an 'urgent message' for President Trump. When officers showed up Secret Service agents were already engaged with Caroline Shaw, who they say also told the agents that she had firearms in her car.

Trump was not at his Palm Beach home on Monday when the incident occurred.

Police say a records check on Shaw's car found that her registration expired in 2021 and her drivers license was suspended back in April of 2023 for not paying traffic tickets.

The woman was taken to jail for driving on a suspended license and failure to register a vehicle.