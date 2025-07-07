Deadly House Fire Near Fort Pierce Labeled 'Suspicious'

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office has labeled a weekend fire "suspicious," but hasn't offered more details as to why.

One person was confirmed dead in the blaze that left another adult and a dog displaced. The flames erupted at a home in Lakewood Park, near Fort Pierce on Sunday morning.

St. Lucie County firefighters rushed to the home in the 63-hundred block of East Seminole Road after reports from neighbors that smoke and flames were pouring from the home around 10:15 a.m. Authorities and firefighters were on the scene for hours.

Sheriff's officials, along with the Florida State Fire Marshal's Ofice are still investigating.