Florida Deputy Arrested For Online Sexual Relationship With 'Teen Girl'

A now-former Lee County deputy is behind bars, accused of having an online sexual relationship with someone he believed was a 14-year-old girl in Martin County.

Turns out, she was an undercover agent with the Martin Sheriff's Office. 31-year-old Kenan Ural was arrested at the Lee County Sheriff's Office in North Fort Myers, where he had worked since 2020. But he was terminated upon his arrest.

Sheriff John Budensiek has a message for parents.

"Pay attention to what your children are doing. Thankfully this was one of our undercover officers posing as a 14-year-old girl. Based on the conversations that went so smoothly between our now-defendant and our undercover officer, he clearly has felt comfortable doing this before."

Ural is in jail on $400,000 bond and will be extradited to Martin County to face charges.