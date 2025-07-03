Fireworks Shows & Independence Day Events In Palm Beach, Treasure Coast

There are a lot of fireworks events throughout the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast this Independence Day. Here is a rundown:

The City of Lake Worth Beach hosts its full day of celebrations at Bryant Park on Friday including a raft race at Noon and then the official 4th of July event runs from 5 to 9 p.m. featuring live performances from local artists, food and the fireworks show at 9.

The City of Delray Beach hosts its 4th of July Celebration along East Atlantic Avenue downtown starting at 6 p.m. with the fireworks at 9 p.m. over the ocean.

West Palm Beach has its 4th on Flagler with three stages of entertainment, interactive kids zone, food and a fireworks display. That event starts up at 5 p.m.

In Jupiter, the Downtown Abacoa Block Party which gets started today. It's two days of festivities, including vendors, kids’ activities, a concert, a baseball game, and a fireworks show on Friday night.

Free 4th of July Celebration at Sunset Cove Amphitheater in West Boca Raton.

The City of Stuart hosts its Fourth of July celebration beginning at 4 p.m. on Friday at Flagler Park in downtown Stuart. Kids activities and food trucks. Fireworks show at 9 p.m.

The FreedomFest Port St. Lucie 4th of July Celebration at the MIDFLORIDA Event Center from 5 to 9...fireworks at 9. Bring nonperishables and canned goods to help support the Treasure Coast Food Bank

In Vero Beach, Independence Day on the River begins at 5 p.m Friday at Riverside Park. They'll have food trucks, bounce houses and face painting for the kids as well as live music. Fireworks at 9 p.m.

Sebastian Freedom Festival at Riverview Park on Friday starts up at 8:30 a.m. with a parade from Davis and Central to Riverview Park. The fireworks show starts at 9 p.m..

