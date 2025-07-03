FDOT Pushes Back CSX Project At Northlake/Beeline To August 1

The Florida Department of Transportation has pushed back the start date of a major construction project that will effect up to 70,000 western Palm Beach County drivers.

FDOT says the work on the CSX tracks at Northlake Boulevard and the Beeline Highway will begin tentatively on August 1st.

Senior Project Engineer Mel Pollock tells CBS 12 News that there have been concerns about how the tracks were originally constructed at the intersection.

"It's not necessarily what you feel driving across the intersection in the car, it's what the train feels driving through that intersection."

The closure will last for eight days and Pollock says to ease the issues drivers will contend with, construction along detour routes will be paused during that time.