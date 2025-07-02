FHP Competes To Win 'Best Looking Cruiser' For 3rd Year In A Row

The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for your help to win the nation's "Best Looking Cruiser" award for a third year in a row.

The "America's Best Looking Cruiser" contest is aimed at encouraging support for law enforcement and to promote public safety.

FHP's submission this time around is the agency's black and tan Corvette, which was seized during a drug investigation. It's being used at outreach events to promote traffic safety.

Floridians can vote online until noon on July 11th.

The cruiser receiving the most votes will be featured on the cover of the American Association of State Troopers calendar next year.

Click Here to see the cruiser and cast your vote.