Congressman Mast Blasts FEC Railway Over 'Trash Trains' From Miami

Congressman Brian Mast is lashing out against Florida East Coast Railway, the company that owns Brightline. But this has nothing to do with the high-speed rail line.
In this case, it's so-called "trash trains" that are being brought up to Fort Pierce from Miami, where an incinerator was destroyed by fire two years ago.
Mast says FEC is bringing the trash to Fort Pierce, where it is offloaded and trucked to the Okeechobee Landfill. But they're leaving behind garbage and residents complain about the smell, flies and rats. He says "Fort Pierce is being turned into Miami's dumping ground. Enough is enough."
The Republican Congressman says the rail line refuses to clean up the mess and notes that the company has even launched a lawsuit against the city of Fort Pierce after the zoning commission requested a cleanup.
Miami-Dade County has put off a vote on a new incinerator until July 16th. County Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava prefers to keep bringing the trash around the state by train.