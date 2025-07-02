3 Children Have Now Drowned In Martin County Pools In Less Than 3 Weeks

In less than three weeks, three young children have drowned in Martin County swimming pools.

The latest, a one-year old girl disappeared from her Jensen Beach home yesterday and her grandmother was prompted to check the pool behind her home by police dispatchers. That's when the girl was found underwater and unconscious.

Sheriff John Budensiek says deputies responded and attempted to save the girl.

"There's no way to express the grief, the despair and the hopelessness of doing CPR on an infant child."

And for families, the sheriff says not to take anything for granted.

“Do everything in your power to make sure that you are a responsible pool owner, responsible parent, grandparent. Make sure there's fences up. Make sure you constantly have an eye on (them) even if you're in the pool with them, keep an eye on them.”

The other two cases involve a 2-year old girl who drowned in her family's pool in Hobe Sound on June 13 and a 5-year old boy who drowned in a neighbor's pool in Stuart the next day.