Port St. Lucie & Tallahassee Honored For Being Environmentally-Friendly

One of the fastest growing cities in America in recent years is now getting honored for being environmentally friendly.

Port St. Lucie is one of ten communities awarded the 2025 All-America City Award for efforts in promoting environmental sustainability and engagement.

The National Civic League says Port St. Lucie is building a cleaner, more resilient future from the ground up through "robust public engagement, regional climate partnerships and grassroots programs like cleanups and tree giveaways."

Tallahassee is the only other Florida city to win the award this year. The League says the city has "prioritized green infrastructure, clean energy, and environmental stewardship to ensure resilience for the next 200 years."