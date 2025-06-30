Lucy's Law: Stiffer Penalties For Boating Infractions & More Education

One of the new state laws taking effect today is named in honor of a teen who died when a boat operator struck a channel marker in the waters off Miami-Dade County.

George Pino is awaiting trial for felony vessel homicide and reckless boating.

South Florida maritime attorney Justin Shapiro says "Lucy's Law," named for 17-year-old Luciana "Lucy" Fernandez brings a lot of stiffer penalties.

"I think these are long overdue changes. We have seen far too many fatalities and grievous injuries from boating crashes over the years."

He says penalties increase for reckless boating and accidents resulting in serious injury or death.