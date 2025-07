First time homebuyers in Palm Beach County can get some help from a countywide program.

The county's Department of Housing and Economic Development has over $3 million available to assist residents in purchasing their first home.

Only 100 applications will be made available through the online portal, which opens July 23rd at Noon.

Each eligible applicant can get up to $100,000 towards the purchase, depending on their income.

