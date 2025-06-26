Local 'Hams' Or Amateur Radio Operators Take Part In 'Field Day In Jupiter

The Hams will be having a 'Field Day' in Jupiter this weekend. It's the annual 24-hour Field Day event, organized by the Jupiter-Tequesta Repeater Group.

"Hams" is another name for amateur radio operators, who will be sending as many messages as they can across the nation...often challenging other members of the American Radio Relay League.

"Some of the groups, they like to compete against one another to see who has the most contacts. So it does get competitive. And then the ARRL, they post the results in their magazine later on in the year. So it's a lot of fun."

Al Moreschi is President of the Jupiter Tequesta Repeater Group. He says there is also an essential service Ham operators provide.