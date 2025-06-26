Gov. DeSantis At FAU To Announce New Accreditation Agency For Fla Schools

Governor Ron DeSantis was in Boca Raton today to make an announcement regarding higher ed.
At Florida Atlantic University, he announced the launch of the new "Commission for Public Higher Education." It's a new accrediting agency for Florida's colleges and universities. The governor says this group will focus on the right metrics.
"We care about student achievement. We care about measurable outcomes. We care about efficiency."
The move is being implemented as a result of a state law passed in 2022, but DeSantis says the Biden administration would never let Florida move away from the standard accreditors.
"It'll upend the monopoly of the woke accredtation cartels."
The governor says this new commission is a "consortium of higher education systems from several states, offering a new accreditation model."
It's First Lady Case DeSantis' 45th Birthday, something not lost on FAU President and former state lawmaker Adam Hasner.
"Not only do I want to welcome you to Boca Raton, but I also want to make sure that you send back the very best wishes for a happy birthday to your wife, the First Lady Casey DeSantis."