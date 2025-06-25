Residents Show Up To Meeting About Closure Near Northlake Blvd & Beeline

As many as 70,000 western Palm Beach County residents are bracing for a major traffic disruption.

Many showed up at an emergency meeting last night, hosted by the Indian Trail Improvement District, which is responsible for infrastructure repairs in the area of Northlake Boulevard and the Beeline Highway.

"It is going to be a nightmare!"

That's what a lot of residents and county officials are saying about the road closure at the CSX tracks. Those are the railroad tracks used by Amtrak across the state of Florida and by Tri-Rail to the south of Northlake.

The work was initially expected to last eight days, but officials said last night that crews will work 24/7 to get it done within five.

They also plan to bring in a temporary bridge for emergency vehicles and urge drivers to take the planned detour routes along Seminole Pratt Whitney Road and Coconut Boulevard.

The work begins next month, but an exact start date has still not been set.

Officials say it will begin on a Friday evening, with these dates floated around:

July 18, July 25, August 1.