2 Democrat State Lawmakers Host A Town Hall About Legislative Session

With the 2025 Legislative Session in the rear view window, a couple of Palm Beach County lawmakers are sharing their thoughts with constituents.

State Representative Debra Tendrich and Senator Mack Bernard, both Democrats, are hosting a virtual town hall tonight.

According a press release, they'll discuss key highlights from the session, including the state budget, impactful legislation both good and bad and priorities for upcoming sessions.

Tendrich and Bernard will also take part in a Q&A segment for attendees to share ideas, raise concerns and engage with their elected officials.

The Town Hall takes place on Zoom and runs from 6 to 8 p.m. You need to register first.