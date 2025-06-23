St. Lucie County Plans Aerial Spraying Of Mosquito Larvae

It's the rainy season and that fact is not lost on officials in St. Lucie County, where aerial mosquito spraying will be conducted this week, weather permitting.

The area of focus are the mangroves along South Hutchinson Island, which are known as saltmarsh mosquito breeding grounds. The goal is to hit the eggs before they hatch.

Saltmarsh mosquito eggs can remain dormant in moist soil until they're touched by tidal or river water.

A small plane is expected to be up at dusk tonight through Friday.

Meanwhile, Mosquito Control urges residents to rid their properties of any standing water. Even a tiny amount can be enough to breed.