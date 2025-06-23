Palm Beach Gardens Off-Duty Police Officer Killed In Motorcycle Crash

A Palm Beach Gardens Police Officer has died following a crash over the weekend.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says Alexi Anthony Breiner was off-duty Saturday morning and speeding on his motorcycle westbound on Southern Boulevard, just west of Lamstein Lane in Royal Palm Beach when he entered what investigators call a "high speed wobble."

That lasted for over a thousand feet, when the bike became unstable and overturned. The motorcycle crashed into a tree, with the force being so strong it split the tree in half.

Breiner was ejected and first responders at the scene pronounced him dead as a result of his injuries.