Illegal Immigrant From Romania Busted For 'Good Sam' Scam

An illegal immigrant and international scam artist from Romania has been arrested in Palm Beach County for carrying out a “good Samaritan” scam.

Delray Beach Police Detective Gio Milicchio tells CBS 12 News that 33-year old Romica Aciocanasei was caught scamming a woman outside a Whole Foods store.

"The suspect says 'Hey you dropped a 20!' waves a 20 in front of her and tells her to put it in her wallet. As she opens up her wallet, you can actually see him put his hand over her wallet and remove her debit card."

The incident caught on video after the detective says the suspect watched the victim put in her pin code while purchasing her groceries.

He is believed to have operated this same scam across the area and even in Pinellas County and in Texas.

He says the suspect illegally entered the U.S. at the southern Border and has convictions in various areas of Europe.

Aciocanasei is believed to be part of a bigger distraction theft ring.