Pop Star Ariana Grande's 'Nonna' Dies In Boca Raton At 99

A pop star and South Florida native is mourning the death of her "Nonna." That's the Italian name for "grandmother," and what the family of Marjorie Grande called her.
Ariana Grande's grandmother was 99 at the time that her family's statement says she "passed away peacefully in her home and was surrounded by her family and loved ones for every moment of her last few weeks."
Grande also shared the news on her Instagram story, with the caption of a photo of her grandmother on her wedding day reading "forever."
The singer was very close with the elder Grande, recently sharing a photo of the two watching Ariana's movie musical "Wicked" at a theater in her hometown of Boca Raton.