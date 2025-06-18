PBSO Captain & Retired Colonel To Be Honored By Town Of Mangonia Park

One Palm Beach County town is honoring a Captain with the Sheriff's Office and a retired Colonel.

Mangonia Park Mayor William Albury says the month of June will be dedicated to Captain Rodney Thomas, who serves as commander of the Sheriff's District 2 substation.

Prior to PBSO taking over law enforcement services in the town in 2007, Thomas was the Mangonia Park Police Chief. The mayor says he is being honored for his commitment to the community, noting that Thomas and his deputies aim to not only respond to incidents but also to address the root causes of issues through proactive community policing.

Mayor Albury says Retired Sheriff's Colonel Arthur Owens will have Juneteenth dedicated to him for his years of service.