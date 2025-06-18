License Suspended For Lake Worth Beach Assisted Living Facility

The state has suspended the license of a Palm Beach County assisted living facility where dozens of residents had to be evacuated earlier this month due to hot temperatures and a faulty A/C.

The Agency for Health Care Administration ordered the removal of all 42 residents from Crest Manor in Lake Worth Beach, after several of them could be seen sweating. By the time of the evacuation, it was over 90 degrees inside the facility.

Operators were told by a fire investigator that the building's central air conditioning system would have to be replaced because it was not large enough to serve the entire facility.

Some residents who were evacuated to other assisted living facilities were sent without their belongings and went without them for days.