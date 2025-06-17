PBC Clerk & Comptroller Abruzzo Elected To County Administrator Position

Palm Beach County Commissioners have voted on the new County Administrator.

"We welcome Clerk Abruzzo as our next Administrator. You'll be negotiating with me on your contract."

Mayor Maria Marino then joked that she doesn't know whether he'll like that or not, which brought chuckles from Joseph Abruzzo. The vote came this afternoon, once all four of the finalists answered questions of all seven Commissioners.

In total, four of them voted in favor of the Palm Beach County Clerk of Courts and Comptroller. Marino voted for Patrick Rutter, while Bobby Powell and Marci Woodward both voted for Isami Ayala-Collazo.

In addition to his work with the county, Abruzzo served in both the State House and Senate.

He will be in charge of a staff of over 7,000 and oversee the county's $9 billion budget.

Abruzzo will report directly to the County Commission, which he addressed after the vote.

"I promise I will handle the duties and powers of this position with the utmost transparency and respect."

He replaces Verdenia Baker, who spent ten years as Administrator before retiring last month.