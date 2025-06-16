Finalists For PBC Administrator Position Hold Candidate Forum Tonight

A candidate forum is being held tonight for Palm Beach County residents to hear from the four finalists running to be the next County Administrator.

The position oversees the county's $9 billion budget and oversees more than 7,000 employees.

The most recognizable name of all candidates may be Joe Abruzzo. He is the elected Clerk of Courts and Comptroller for the past four and a half years and a former state representative.

Tonight's event is at the Palm Beach County Convention Center at 5:30 p.m..

Commissioners will then interview the candidates behind closed doors tomorrow morning, ahead of a vote during their regular Commission meeting.

The winner will replace Verdenia Baker, who worked for the county for nearly 40 years and served as administrator since 2015.

The four candidates vying for the position:

Dr. Isami Ayala-Collazo: Been with the county since 2019 and currently serves as the Assistant County Administrator.

Joseph Abruzzo: The elected Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller for the county the past four and a half years.

Keith Clinkscales: The founding Director of Strategic Planning and Performance Management for the county.

Patrick Rutter: Worked various government roles within the county over the past 22 years.