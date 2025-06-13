Treasure Coast Braces For 'No Kings' Protests As Sheriff Says He's Ready

Peaceful protests will be allowed across Florida, but members of law enforcement have been pledging to crack down on anyone who crosses the line of violence into a riot during Saturday's planned "No Kings" events.

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek says his deputies are prepared.

"You can't commit batteries on one another. You can't throw rocks."

No "No Kings" protests are planned in Martin, but a women's march group has organized another anti-Trump rally in Stuart.

The sheriff says his staff knows what their duties are.

"Our job is to get ahead of it...not let it ramp up. Get out there, talk to the event organizers. Give them their parameters. Let them do their First Amendment protests, whatever that looks like."

The event billed as a 'Kick Out the Clowns' rally is planned for the long and typically-busy Roosevelt Bridge, which runs along I-95 in Stuart.

Some local residents tell CBS 12 News they feel safe after hearing from Sheriff Budensiek.

"I think it's excellent. I think the preparation that they put into it is terrific."

"I feel very confident that he's gonna do a wonderful job in mitigating any problems that could arise."

The sheriff has a 40-man trained rapid response team to ensure things don't get out of line.

There are at least 4 anti-Trump protests planned on Saturday along the Treasure Coast, with the other three in Port St. Lucie, Vero Beach and Sebastian. Those three are official "No Kings" events.

There are as many as seven "No Kings" protests expected in Palm Beach County.