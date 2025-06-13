Polk Sheriff Judd On Photo Of His Fallen Deputy Used To Threaten Police

A Florida sheriff is reacting to the accusations against a Palm Beach Gardens man who threatened members of law enforcement.

"That makes me sick to my stomach. It just like, gags me with a table spoon to think that someone would do that."

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is referring to 46-year-old Bryan Slater, who is charged with writing "All pictured are dead" under a group photo of several West Palm Beach Police leaders on Facebook. As if that's not enough, Judd is furious that the photo used as the profile pic for the fake account linked to Slater is that of a fallen Polk deputy.

"I think if you want to see a clear indication of who is a P.O.S. Look at your suspect's picture."

21-year old Deputy Blane Lane was shot and killed while serving a warrant in 2022.

Judd tells CBS 12 News that the whole thing is "as mean and vile and filthy and ugly as it ever gets."

He describes Lane as a "phenomenal young man and a phenomenal law enforcement officer."