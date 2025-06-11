Michelin-Star Chef Faces New Charges For Tampering In Domestic Abuse Case

An acclaimed chef in jail on domestic battery charges now faces new charges for witness tampering.

41-year-old Jacob Bickelhaupt, whose been the focus of documentaries and earned the Michelin star for his restaurants, is accused of brutally beating a woman.

A Sheriff's detective showed up at his West Palm Beach home on June 2nd, informing Bickelhaupt of the massive injuries the victim suffered.

"(She) probably has to go through surgery to save her life. Her face is all smashed up. It looks like somebody punched her in the face multiple times. I'm not saying you did it."

Prosecutors say that he later called the woman twice, leaving a voicemail with instructions on how to help get him out of jail and to life a no-contact order. His bail has just increased from $90,000 to $99,000.

Bickelhaupt owns the upscale Konro restaurant in West Palm Beach.