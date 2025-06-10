PSL Police Share More Photos Of Bank Robbery Suspect, Getaway Vehicle

More details are being released by police in Port St. Lucie, in hopes of the public helping them find a bank robbery suspect.

Close-up surveillance photos of a Black woman wearing a baseball cap, sunglasses and a red shirt are being circulated.

They were taken while she was robbing a PNC Bank on Gatlin Boulevard Friday afternoon, by telling a teller that she had a gun and demanding money.

Police Chief Leo Niemczyk tells CBS 12 News that she got away with an undisclosed amount of cash in a black Mercedes SUV.

"At this time we don't know where she is. What we want the public to know is if you can help us identify her at this point, we'd really appreciate that."

He says the black Mercedes is a GL-450 model from 2010 to 2015.

Anyone with information should contact Treasure Coast CrimeStoppers at 800-273-TIPS.