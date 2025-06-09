Delray Beach Post Office Named In Honor Of Nuremberg Prosecutor Ferencz

A posthumous honor for the last living prosecutor at the Nuremberg trials.

"I'd like to thank Representative Lois Frankel for introducing legislation to dedicate the Delray Beach Post Office to Benjamin Berell Ferencz."

Area Postmaster Gilberto Vega was at the ceremony today where Congresswoman Lois Frankel bestowed the honor on the decorated World War II veteran who prosecuted 22 Nazi officials for their roles in the death of millions of Jews.

Benjamin Ferencz died two years ago at the age of 103.

In 2022, he was awarded a Congressional Gold Medal and in Florida, the Governor's Medal of Freedom.

Ferencz spent his last several years of life in Delray Beach.

Ferencz, a longtime resident of Kings Point in Palm Beach County, devoted his life to combating antisemitism and advancing international law.