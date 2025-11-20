Video: NASA Releases New Images of 3I/ATLAS

Seemingly squashing the possibility that mysterious interstellar object 3I/ATLAS is an alien craft, NASA has released new images of the celestial interloper that they insist is, in fact, just a comet. Upon its discovery this past July, the unusual visitor to our solar system sparked considerable speculation that the unusual 'visitor' could be extraterrestrial in nature, with Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb leading the charge. Addressing the growing public interest and concern about the curious object, NASA held a public briefing on Wednesday in which it shared several images of 3I/ATLAS and strongly pushed back against the alien hypothesis.

